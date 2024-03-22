N. Korea Reaffirms Plan to Launch Several Spy Satellites This Year

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has vowed to push for space development and reaffirmed its plan to launch several reconnaissance satellites this year.According to the North’s state Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Monday, Pak Kyong-su, vice director of the North's National Aerospace Technology Administration, made the assertions at a press conference on Sunday, referencing the successful launch of the Malligyong-1 satellite last year.Stating that the Malligyong-1 satellite successfully bolstered North Korea’s national defense capabilities, he added that the nation plans to launch four more reconnaissance satellites this year.According to the KCNA, the number is one more than the initial three announced by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during a year-end plenary session of the Workers’ Party last year.The report comes as the North reportedly set up a screen to prevent people from observing its Tongchang-ri satellite launch site in North Pyongan Province, a possible indication that preparations are under way for a satellite launch.