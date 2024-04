Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS) says that North Korea fired a ballistic missile toward the East Sea on Tuesday morning.The South Korean military detected a missile, presumed to be intermediate-range, fired from the Pyongyang area toward the East Sea at 6:53 a.m, according to the JCS.The military has beefed up surveillance and is maintaining a full readiness posture while closely sharing information regarding the North’s ballistic missile with the United States and Japan.The launch comes 15 days after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un supervised a live-fire drill of super-large multiple rocket launchers.The South Korean military is analyzing the details of the North Korean missile including the range and speed.