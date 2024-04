Photo : YONHAP News

Traffic control surrounding the ongoing annual spring flower festival in Seoul's Yeouido area will be extended through next Monday due to the delayed blooming of cherry blossoms this year.Seoul's Yeongdeungpo District, which oversees the Yeouido area, said on Tuesday that traffic restrictions along the so-called "Cherry Blossom Road" behind the National Assembly have been extended with cherry blossoms forecast to fully bloom this week.While the annual festival started last Friday, the blooming of the flowers has been delayed by around five days compared to last year due to frequent rains and reduced sunshine.Public access to rest areas, photo zones and other facilities for public convenience will also be extended.