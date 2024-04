Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Football Association(KFA) has created a short list of eleven candidates for the position of head coach of the men’s national football team.Chung Hae-sung, head of the association's national team committee tasked with finding the new head coach, announced on Tuesday that four South Korean figures and seven foreign contenders were being considered for the job.Team Korea has been left without a leader since former head coach Jürgen Klinsmann was dismissed on February 16 over his lack of tactical preparation, failed team management and work ethic. His dismissal came after the national team failed to advance into the semifinals of the AFC Asian Cup in Qatar.Chung said the committee plans to first interview the seven international candidates before conducting interviews of the South Korean candidates, adding that the committee will work to select a new head coach by early or mid-May.