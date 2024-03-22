EU, Britain Condemn N. Korea's Ballistic Missile Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

The European Union’s(EU) diplomatic arm has strongly condemned North Korea’s recent launch of an intermediate-range ballistic missile.In a statement on Tuesday, the European External Action Service(EEAS) urged the North to cease all illegal actions that undermine international peace and security in the region.It also urged North Korea to accept calls for dialogue and respect the UN Security Council resolutions telling it to abandon its nuclear and ballistic missiles in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner.Britain also condemned North Korea's latest ballistic missile launch.The British foreign ministry on Tuesday issued a statement condemning the launch as a violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions.Criticizing the North’s illegal ballistic missile launch as destabilizing peace and security on the Korean Peninsula, the statement said Britain strongly urges North Korea to refrain from further provocations, return to dialogue, and take credible steps toward denuclearization.South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Tuesday that North Korea launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile from the Pyongyang area into the East Sea at 6:53 a.m.