Biden and Xi Discuss Korean Peninsula Denuclearization and Taiwan Issue During Phone Call

Photo : YONHAP News

The leaders of the United States and China held a phone call on Tuesday and discussed issues such as denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.According to the White House, U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping held the talks following a bilateral diplomatic coordination, with a senior U.S. official saying it was done in accordance with the leaders' agreement to maintain communication during last year's summit.The two leaders discussed North Korea issues, including ways to advance the denuclearization on the peninsula amid concerns about Russia's veto last week of a resolution to extend the mandate of a UN panel monitoring sanctions enforcement.Biden also reaffirmed Washington's "One China" policy and repeatedly emphasized the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, while the U.S. leader is speculated to have raised concerns over China's destabilizing actions in the South China Sea.U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken are scheduled to visit China within the next few days and weeks as the two countries continue their high-level talks.