Photo : YONHAP News

A magnitude seven-point-two earthquake struck Taiwan at 7:58 a.m. Wednesday, killing at least nine people and injuring over 820 others.Local media reported that the earthquake was the largest to hit the island state in 25 years, causing 100 buildings to collapse and people trapped in damaged buildings.The earthquake occurred seven kilometers southeast of Hualien, a city with a population of 350-thousand, at an initial depth of 20 kilometers, with an aftershock of magnitude six-point-five occurring ten minutes later.A tsunami warning has been issued for not only Taiwan but also Okinawa, Japan, which is located some 700 kilometers from the site of the earthquake, while China issued a tsunami warning of the highest level four.Meanwhile, TSMC, the world's largest semiconductor foundry company issued an evacuation order to production line employees.