Gov't to Spend over 700 Bln Won to Integrate AI into Daily Life

The government will inject more than 700 billion won, or around 519 million U.S. dollars, this year into projects involving ways to integrate artificial intelligence(AI) into everyday life.The science and ICT ministry announced the plan on Thursday at the inaugural meeting of the AI Strategy High-Level Consultative Council, a government-civilian panel dedicated to shaping AI policies.The ministry said that the government will pour 710-point-two billion won into 69 projects aimed at helping the public feel the benefits of AI.The government plans to spend 75-point-five billion won of the funds on 18 programs aimed at bringing joy into people’s daily lives with the use of AI, while more than 288 billion won has been allocated for 24 workplace-related projects.In addition, 115-point-seven billion won will go to 14 projects integrating AI into public administration systems and 230-point-nine billion won has been set aside for AI education and ethics programs.Through the projects, the government plans to increase the rate of people experiencing AI services to 60 percent this year from the 51 percent recorded last year and raise the AI adoption rate in the public sector to 80 percent from 55 percent.