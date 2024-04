Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean experts will participate in the repair and maintenance of Cambodia's UNESCO World Heritage site, the Hindu-turned-Buddhist temple complex Angkor Wat.According to the state-run Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation on Thursday, it has signed a record of its discussion on the project with Cambodia's state agency, APSARA National Authority.The agreement is a follow-up to a memorandum of understanding(MOU) signed in February between the Cultural Heritage Administration and the Cambodian agency overseeing the complex's preservation and management.Under the latest deal, the South Korean foundation will be responsible for the repair and maintenance of the northeastern edge of the third floor of the Bakan tower within Angkor Wat until 2026.South Korea is the fifth country after Germany, Japan, Italy and the U.S. to take part in the project.