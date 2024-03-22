Late Transgender Soldier Recognized as Having Died in Line of Duty

Photo : YONHAP News

Late former Staff Sergeant Byun Hee-soo, who was found dead in March 2010 after she was discharged following her sex reassignment surgery, has been recognized as having died in the line of duty.The defense ministry informed Byun’s bereaved family members on Thursday of its decision reached last Friday by the ministry’s committee on deliberating on cases regarding such deaths.The committee assessed that aside from personal reasons, Byun’s death mainly resulted from depression that the deceased suffered following the Army’s decision to discharge her.With the ministry’s decision, Byun’s body could be buried at a national cemetery at the request of bereaved family members and Byun will be recognized as a figure of national merit following related deliberations. If such recognition is granted, Byun’s family could receive pensions granted to veterans.The ministry’s latest decision reversed a decision by the Army in December 2022 that recognized Byun’s death as a “general death.”