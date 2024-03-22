S. Korea Logs Current Account Surplus for 10th Month in February

Photo : YONHAP News

The nation logged a current account surplus for the tenth consecutive month in February thanks to strong exports of semiconductors.According to tentative data released by the Bank of Korea(BOK) on Friday, the current account surplus reached six-point-86 billion U.S. dollars in February.The current account remained in the black for the tenth straight month in February, and the surplus also widened by over three billion dollars from a month earlier.The goods account posted a surplus for the eleventh consecutive month, marking six-point-61 billion dollars in February.Exports came to 52-point-16 billion dollars in February, up three percent from a year earlier.Imports decreased 12-point-two percent year-on-year to 45-point-55 billion dollars in February due to a fall in energy prices.The services account posted a deficit of one-point-77 billion dollars in February, although the deficit narrowed from a shortfall of two-point-66 billion dollars the previous month.