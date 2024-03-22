Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Science

S. Korea to Launch 2nd Military Reconnaissance Satellite on Monday

Written: 2024-04-05 14:15:46Updated: 2024-04-05 14:20:23

S. Korea to Launch 2nd Military Reconnaissance Satellite on Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is set to launch its second military reconnaissance satellite on Monday.

According to the defense ministry on Friday, the satellite, part of a state project to secure the nation's autonomous spy satellite system, will be launched on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket at 8:17 a.m. Monday, Korea time, from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

This follows Seoul's first successful launch of the homegrown satellite on December 2, 2023, from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The second satellite is equipped with a high-performance synthetic aperture radar(SAR) sensor, supplementing restriction to weather in the first satellite's electro-optical(EO) and infrared(IR) sensors used to capture image data.

Seoul plans to launch one additional SAR satellite this year, and two more next year, with the goal of reinforcing the military's surveillance and response capabilities against North Korea's key strategic targets.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >