S. Korea to Launch 2nd Military Reconnaissance Satellite on Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea is set to launch its second military reconnaissance satellite on Monday.According to the defense ministry on Friday, the satellite, part of a state project to secure the nation's autonomous spy satellite system, will be launched on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket at 8:17 a.m. Monday, Korea time, from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.This follows Seoul's first successful launch of the homegrown satellite on December 2, 2023, from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.The second satellite is equipped with a high-performance synthetic aperture radar(SAR) sensor, supplementing restriction to weather in the first satellite's electro-optical(EO) and infrared(IR) sensors used to capture image data.Seoul plans to launch one additional SAR satellite this year, and two more next year, with the goal of reinforcing the military's surveillance and response capabilities against North Korea's key strategic targets.