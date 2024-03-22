Arrest Warrant Issued for Chief of Bakery Giant SPC

Photo : YONHAP News

An arrest warrant was issued for the chairman of bakery giant SPC Group on Friday, for allegedly forcing bakers at a group affiliate to quit their labor union.The arrest warrant was issued after Nam Chun-gyu, the chief judge in charge of warrants at the Seoul Central District Court held a pre-detention questioning session for chairman Hur Young-in on Thursday afternoon, and issued the warrant early Friday citing a risk of evidence destruction.The 74-year-old chairman was detained on Tuesday after repeatedly ignoring summons for questioning over his alleged involvement in forcing bakers at Paris Baguette to either withdraw their membership of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU) or change their affiliations to different umbrella groups between 2019 and 2022.Hur ignored prosecution summons three times last month, before eventually appearing before prosecutors in late March, but the questioning session ended shortly after he complained of chest pains.