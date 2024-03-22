Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Arrest Warrant Issued for Chief of Bakery Giant SPC

Written: 2024-04-05 14:40:42Updated: 2024-04-05 15:12:10

Arrest Warrant Issued for Chief of Bakery Giant SPC

Photo : YONHAP News

An arrest warrant was issued for the chairman of bakery giant SPC Group on Friday, for allegedly forcing bakers at a group affiliate to quit their labor union.
 
The arrest warrant was issued after Nam Chun-gyu, the chief judge in charge of warrants at the Seoul Central District Court held a pre-detention questioning session for chairman Hur Young-in on Thursday afternoon, and issued the warrant early Friday citing a risk of evidence destruction.
 
The 74-year-old chairman was detained on Tuesday after repeatedly ignoring summons for questioning over his alleged involvement in forcing bakers at Paris Baguette to either withdraw their membership of the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU) or change their affiliations to different umbrella groups between 2019 and 2022.

Hur ignored prosecution summons three times last month, before eventually appearing before prosecutors in late March, but the questioning session ended shortly after he complained of chest pains.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >