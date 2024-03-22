U-23 Men's Football Team Hoping to Win Asian Cup for Olympic Ticket

Photo : YONHAP News

The under-23 men's national football team have their eyes set on winning the Asian Football Confederation(AFC) U23 Asian Cup in Qatar in the hope of securing a ticket to the 2024 Paris Olympics, which would be the team’s tenth consecutive Olympic entry.The team, led by head coach Hwang Sun-hong, departed for Dubai, the United Arab Emirates(UAE), on Friday for a final training session before traveling to Doha, Qatar, on Wednesday to compete in the U23 Asian Cup, which opens on April 15.The first top three teams in the AFC tournament will directly enter the Paris Olympics, while the fourth-ranked team will have to face off against Guinea, who ranked fourth in the Confederation of African Football(CAF) preliminaries, in the playoffs.South Korea, who hold a world record of having entered the Olympics Games nine consecutive times, is hoping to break it with a tenth entry.In Group B alongside Japan, China, and the UAE, South Korea will first compete against the UAE starting at 12:30 a.m. on April 17, Korea time, against China from 10 p.m. on April 19, and Japan from 10 p.m. on April 22. The top two teams in each group will advance to the quarterfinals.