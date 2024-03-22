International Japanese Police Apprehend Intruder of S. Korean Embassy in Tokyo

Japanese police last week reportedly apprehended a man who had trespassed on the premises of the South Korean embassy in Tokyo.



According to the embassy on Friday, the man climbed over the fence of the embassy building at around 8 a.m. last Monday.



The man wandered around the premises before embassy personnel came to work and was arrested when he tried to escape by climbing over the fence again by Japanese police officers guarding the outer perimeter of the diplomatic mission.



A security company charged with guarding the interior of the embassy in accordance with an embassy contract was found to have not been aware of the breach.



An official of the diplomatic mission said nothing was stolen as the intruder had not entered the embassy building, adding that the embassy is considering ways to boost security.



Japanese police are said to be investigating details of the break-in, including the perpetrator’s motive.