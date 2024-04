Photo : YONHAP News

The women's national football team crushed the Philippines during the year's first friendly match on home field on Friday.The national team, led by head coach Colin Bell, defeated the Filipino squad three-nil during the friendly at Gyeonggi Province's Icheon Sports Complex.Following Friday's results, the 20th FIFA-ranked South Korea have won all six matches against the 39th-ranked Philippines.Ji So-yun, midfielder for Seattle Reign FC, who scored the second goal with a free kick in the 76th minute, raised the record for the most national team match goals scored by a South Korean player to 71.She has also scored a total seven free kicks with the national team, breaking a record of six set by Tottenham Hotspurs forward Son Heung-min.South Korea and the Philippines will face off again at the same venue on Monday.