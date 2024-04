Photo : S. Jeolla Office of Education

A song written by Artificial Intelligence has been selected as a theme song for a South Jeolla province event through a contest.According to the South Jeolla Province Office of Education on Friday, the song titled, "Shout to the World! Glocal!" was chosen for the Korea Glocal Education Fair 2024 by the jury, who weren't aware of the composers of the entries.[Sound bite: "Shout to the World! Glocal!"]The song was produced by a local elementary school teacher, who used an AI program in the process.The South Jeolla Province Office of Education said it decided to proceed with the jury decision, citing that the use of AI was never banned in the application process.Seeking to promote the glocalization of education, the provincial fair will be held from May 29 to June 2 at Yeosu's Expo Ocean Park.