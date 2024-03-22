NATO Chief Says West Must Stand up to 'Authoritarian Alliance'

Photo : YONHAP News

The head of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has reportedly warned that an alliance of authoritarian powers such as North Korea, China and Russia is working more closely against western democracy, calling on NATO to work with South Korea and Japan to stand up against this alliance.NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg issued the warning during an interview with the BBC released on Saturday, saying that the world is now much more dangerous, unpredictable and violent.Speaking to mark the 75th anniversary of NATO, Stoltenberg reportedly said that there is an authoritarian alliance giving each other practical support that is more and more aligned.The NATO chief said that China is propping up the Russian war economy, delivering key parts to the defense industry, and in return, Moscow is mortgaging its future to Beijing. He added that Russia was providing technology to Iran and North Korea in return for ammunition and military equipment.Stoltenberg reportedly stressed that NATO should work with other countries beyond its geography, such as South Korea and Japan, to stand up against this stronger alliance of authoritarian powers.