Photo : YONHAP News

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min registered his ninth assist of the season in the club’s Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest on Sunday.In the match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, the club captain set up Micky van de Ven’s goal in the second half, breaking the 1-1 draw.Tottenham won the match 3-1, moving up to fourth in the league and in control of the race for the last guaranteed Champions League spot.Son was later declared Man of the Match in a vote by fans.