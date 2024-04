Photo : YONHAP News

A Japanese daily reported that the volume of wastewater at Japan's crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant has decreased by around 19-thousand tons following four rounds of water discharge into the ocean since last August.Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun, citing plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company(TEPCO), said on Tuesday that as of last Thursday, there were one-point-33 million tons of contaminated water at Fukushima, down 19-thousand tons from last August.While a total of 31-thousand tons were released, the actual amount of reduction was less due to the ongoing daily accumulation of around 80 tons.TEPCO plans to conduct seven additional rounds of water discharge of a total 54-thousand-600 tons through next March.However it remains unclear whether the plant operator will be able to meet its initial target of decommissioning the plant by 2051 due to a delay in nuclear fuel debris removal.