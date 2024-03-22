Report: S. Koreans Spend 10.3 Hrs. Outside, Including 2.5 Hours on the Move

Photo : YONHAP News

A new report finds that South Koreans spend ten-point-three hours out of the house per day on average and of that total two-and-a-half hours are spent on the move.That’s according to the report released by the Korea Research Institute for Human Settlements on Tuesday that looked at the characteristics of South Korea’s society through mobility big data.The report analyzed data collected between March and May of last year by Wedrive, a startup firm that creates personal mobility data via smartphone app.According to the report, Jeju, Daejeon and the provinces of Gangwon, North Jeolla Province and North Chungcheong Province saw residents spend less than 600 minutes outside per day while those residing in Gyeonggi Province, Seoul and Sejong were found to spend more than 620 minutes out of their house per day.The report assessed that residents in new towns where social infrastructure facilities are integrated, spent less time on the move compared to average hours.