Yomiuri: S. Korea, China, Japan Considering Trilateral Summit around May 26, 27

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea, China and Japan are reportedly reviewing a plan to hold a trilateral summit around May 26 and 27.Japan’s Yomiuri Shimbun daily issued the report on Wednesday, saying that the governments of the three nations are in the final stages of coordination to arrange a three-way summit in late May in South Korea.President Yoon Suk Yeol, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Chinese Premier Li Qiang are expected to attend the event, which, if realized, will be the first summit between the three countries since December 2019.Foreign minister Cho Tae-yul said on Monday that the three nations are coordinating to finalize the date of the next trilateral summit during a meeting with Lee Hee-sup, secretary-general of the Trilateral Cooperation Secretariat(TCS).Regarding the minister’s remarks, Seoul’s foreign ministry on Tuesday said that the three nations are reaching an agreement on the schedules of the summit and added that they are in the final stage in the discussions.