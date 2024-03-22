Gov't Welcomes US' Reported Consideration of S. Korea as AUKUS Pillar 2 Partner

Photo : YONHAP News / EPA

The government welcomed Washington's reported consideration of South Korea as a partner in Pillar Two cutting-edge military technology development projects under the AUKUS security partnership which comprises the U.S., the U.K. and Australia.An official at Seoul's foreign ministry said the government is open to cooperation with AUKUS in various strategic areas, including cutting-edge technology, and it is engaging in close communication with the involved parties.The official said details of the possible partnership will be decided through a consultation with AUKUS, as well as an internal review.Earlier this week, AUKUS defense chiefs officially mentioned Japan as a potential partner country. Later a senior White House National Security Council(NSC) official also listed South Korea among numerous other potential partners that could add unique strength to the project.Pillar One of AUKUS aims to support Australia in acquiring conventionally armed, nuclear-powered submarines, while Pillar Two is focused on opening the scope of cooperation in high-tech areas, including quantum computing and artificial intelligence.