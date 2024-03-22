KMA Likely to Continue Calls for Gov't to Revisit Admissions Quota Expansion Plans

Photo : YONHAP News

The doctors’ community is expected to continue its calls for the government to go back to square one regarding the latter’s plans to increase the medical school admissions quota by two-thousand.The emergency committee of the Korean Medical Association(KMA) told KBS on Thursday that it plans to push ahead with its original goal regarding the admissions quota, suggesting that the ruling camp’s defeat in Wednesday’s general elections has not affected the KMA’s strategy.With such remarks, the committee apparently disclosed its intent to continue to urge the government to return to square one with its admissions quota expansion plans, which is something the group has suggested from the very beginning.The KMA committee, which has been holding a number of meetings while keeping a close eye on the government and the ruling camp since Wednesday’s general elections, is expected to hold a press briefing on Friday and make such a demand in a statement.The committee had initially planned to hold a joint news conference shortly after the elections with trainee doctors, medical school professors and students in response to the government’s call on the medical community to come up with a unified response to its admissions expansion plan. However, the event was postponed indefinitely due to differences of opinions with junior doctors.