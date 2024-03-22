Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

KMA Likely to Continue Calls for Gov't to Revisit Admissions Quota Expansion Plans

Written: 2024-04-11 17:18:56Updated: 2024-04-11 18:04:49

KMA Likely to Continue Calls for Gov't to Revisit Admissions Quota Expansion Plans

Photo : YONHAP News

The doctors’ community is expected to continue its calls for the government to go back to square one regarding the latter’s plans to increase the medical school admissions quota by two-thousand.

The emergency committee of the Korean Medical Association(KMA) told KBS on Thursday that it plans to push ahead with its original goal regarding the admissions quota, suggesting that the ruling camp’s defeat in Wednesday’s general elections has not affected the KMA’s strategy.

With such remarks, the committee apparently disclosed its intent to continue to urge the government to return to square one with its admissions quota expansion plans, which is something the group has suggested from the very beginning.

The KMA committee, which has been holding a number of meetings while keeping a close eye on the government and the ruling camp since Wednesday’s general elections, is expected to hold a press briefing on Friday and make such a demand in a statement.

The committee had initially planned to hold a joint news conference shortly after the elections with trainee doctors, medical school professors and students in response to the government’s call on the medical community to come up with a unified response to its admissions expansion plan. However, the event was postponed indefinitely due to differences of opinions with junior doctors.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >