Gov't to Slash Teacher Training Universities' Enrollment Quota by 12% from 2025

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to reduce the enrollment quota of universities to train teachers by more than ten percent, starting from next year, amid a decrease in the school-age population.The education ministry disclosed on Thursday a plan to reduce the quota by 12 percent for the nation’s ten teacher training universities.Currently, the admissions quota for such schools stands at three-thousand-847. If slashed by 12 percent, the figure would decline to three-thousand-390.Calls to reduce the admissions quota of such institutions have repeatedly been made as the number of newly-recruited elementary school teachers has been seeing a continuous decline since 2014 with the drop in the school age population. However, the admissions quota has remained unchanged since 2012.The ministry plans to provide support so the planned reduction will not lead to financial hardship for teacher training universities and to assist reform efforts related to fostering teachers.