Economy

Finance Ministry: Pace of Economic Recovery Differs by Sector

Written: 2024-04-12 11:04:55Updated: 2024-04-12 11:10:10

Photo : YONHAP News

The government said that the economy is generally on the track to recovery thanks to the growth of exports and manufacturing production, but domestic demand remains weak. 

The finance ministry presented the assessment in its monthly economic assessment report, the “Green Book,” released on Friday. 

The ministry said that the nation is seeing an economic recovery centering on manufacturing output and exports while reporting a high-level of employment.

It added, however, that the pace of recovery among sectors remains different as private consumption — goods consumption in particular — and preceding indicators of the construction industry remain sluggish.

Manufacturing output increased five-point-one percent year-on-year in February to post growth for the seventh consecutive month. Exports rose for the sixth straight month in March with an increase of three-point-one percent on the back of robust semiconductor exports. 

However, retail sales, a gauge of private consumption, grew a mere zero-point-nine percent year-on-year in February.
