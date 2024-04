Photo : YONHAP News

Over ten percent of foreigners in South Korea are forecast to be seniors about a decade from now amid the rapidly aging society.According to Statistics Korea's demographic projection between 2022 and 2042, the number of foreigners aged 65 or older, which by median estimate stood at 95-thousand in 2022, is expected to rise to 204-thousand by 2030.After surpassing 300-thousand in 2038, the figure is projected to further expand to 344-thousand by 2042, tripling over the 20-year period.Seniors, who accounted for five-point-eight percent of the total number of foreigners in 2022, are expected to surpass ten percent in 2035, further surging to 12-point-one percent by 2042.The productive age demographic between the ages of 15 and 64 among foreigners is forecast to drop from 89-point-two in 2022 to 82-point-six percent in 2042.