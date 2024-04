Photo : YONHAP News

Air Forces from South Korea and the United States will conduct a large-scale combined exercise from Friday dubbed the "Korea Flying Training," involving over 100 military aircraft.According to the South Korean military, the annual training at the Kunsan Air Base running through April 26 is aimed at enhancing various task fulfillment capabilities of the warplanes, including reconnaissance and transportation, under mock wartime situations.Fighter jets, transport planes, unmanned attack air vehicles, and electronic warfare aircraft from both sides, including South Korea's F-35A and the U.S. F-35B stealth fighters, are expected to participate in this year's drills.South Korea's Air Force said the exercise will focus on integrating advanced fighter jet operations, enhancing precision strike capabilities, training troops on combat search and rescue scenarios and mass paratrooper airdrops.