IAEA Inspection Team to Examine Release of Wastewater from Fukushima Plant This Month

Photo : YONHAP News

An International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) inspection team will visit Japan for three days from April 23 to review the release of wastewater from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.The Japanese government announced on Friday that the team is made up of eleven IAEA officials and experts from South Korea, China, the U.S., Russia, Britain, France, Canada, Australia, Argentina, Vietnam and the Marshall Islands.An IAEA inspection team had previously visited Japan last October for the same purpose.The upcoming visit comes as IAEA Secretary-General Rafael Grossi inspected the plant last month and assessed that the release of contaminated water is not negatively affecting the environment.Tokyo Electric Power Company(TEPCO), the operator of the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, has released some 31-thousand tons of wastewater via four rounds of discharge since last August.The company plans to release an additional 54-thousand-600 tons through seven rounds, starting from this month to next March.