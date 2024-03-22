Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

High-Ranking Officials from N. Korea, China Attend 'Year of Friendship' Event in Pyongyang

Written: 2024-04-13 14:23:00Updated: 2024-04-13 17:09:57

High-Ranking Officials from N. Korea, China Attend 'Year of Friendship' Event in Pyongyang

Photo : KBS News

Choe Ryong-hae, chairman of the standing committee of North Korea's Supreme People's Assembly, and Zhao Leji, chairman of the National People's Congress of China, together attended an opening ceremony in Pyongyang for the "year of North Korea-China friendship."

According to the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Friday, Choe, speaking at the East Pyongyang Grand Theater the previous day, said the bilateral friendship is invincible and valuable in that it was forged in the struggle for anti-imperialistic self-reliance, peace and realization of socialist feat.

Zhao, for his part, said it is the Communist Party and the Chinese government's consistent strategic policy to successfully defend, consolidate, and develop their traditional bilateral friendship.

The two high-ranking officials watched celebratory performances and later took photos with the artists on stage.

Zhao, who is set to wrap up his three-day visit on Saturday, is expected to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >