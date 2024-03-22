Menu Content

WSJ: US Deploys Destroyers to Defend Israel against Iran's Possible Retaliation

Written: 2024-04-13 15:51:51Updated: 2024-04-13 17:08:26

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has reportedly deployed Navy destroyers to the Middle East to defend Israel against Iran's potential retaliatory strike for the bombing of its consulate in Damascus, Syria earlier this month.

According to The Wall Street Journal(WSJ) on Friday, Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, commander of the U.S. Central Command, discussed a joint defensive effort against a potential Iranian attack with Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant.

The report, citing U.S. officials, said that the deployment includes reassignment of two destroyers, one of which had already been stationed in the region.

Earlier, the White House said there remains a "real," "credible" and "viable" threat of Iran launching strikes, with National Security Council(NSC) spokesperson John Kirby saying Washington is watching the situation "very, very closely."

Asked whether the U.S. has increased its military assets surrounding Israel, Kirby said adjustments are being made for the U.S. to protect its facilities in the Middle East and to support Israel's self-defense capability.
