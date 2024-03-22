N. Korean Leader Vows to Develop Ties with China

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un reportedly met with China’s top legislator, Zhao Leji, on Saturday to discuss ways to develop bilateral relations.The North’s state Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Sunday that Kim met with Zhao, China’s third-highest ranking official, the previous day at the headquarters of the Workers’ Party’s Central Committee in Pyongyang.During the luncheon meeting, the two sides reportedly discussed ways to enhance and expand exchanges and cooperation to develop friendly relations on the occasion of the China-North Korea Friendship Year.Kim reportedly stressed that Zhao's visit has great significance in demonstrating the invincibility of the North Korea-China friendship and further developing the traditional friendly and cooperative relations between the two countries as required by the times.Kim then hoped that the two countries would steadily develop these durable traditions of friendship so they would see progress and fruition in the North Korea-China Friendship Year.The KCNA said the talks were held in a kind, sincere and comradely atmosphere, adding that Zhao and his delegation left Pyongyang on Saturday.Zhao is the highest-level Chinese official to visit North Korea since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.A Chinese delegation led by Zhao arrived in the North on Thursday for a three-day trip to attend the opening ceremony of the China-North Korea Friendship Year, which marked the 75th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Beijing and Pyongyang.