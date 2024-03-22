80% of Medical Schools to Resume Classes This Week

Photo : YONHAP News

About 80 percent of the 40 medical schools in the nation will resume classes this week after nearly two months on hiatus due to students’ protests against the government’s plan to increase the medical school admissions quota.According to data from the Education Ministry, 16 medical schools, including Catholic Kwandong University and the Catholic University of Korea, will resume classes on Monday.Another 16 schools, including Gachon University, Kyungpook National University, Kyung Hee University, Ewha Womans University, and Jeonbuk National University, have already resumed classes, which are being conducted online or via video content.Accordingly, 32 schools, or 80 percent of 40 medical schools, will resume classes this week, with most other schools expected to follow suit by the end of this month.The schools have begun to resume classes amid concerns that students could fail their courses due to the protracted group action, as students who miss more than a quarter or over a third of classes are likely to fail at most institutions.However, it is uncertain how many students will take classes amid the rise in the number of students applying for leave of absence.As of last Thursday, 55-point-four percent of medical school students across the nation submitted leave of absence requests.