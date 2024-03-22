S. Korea, Georgia Kick off New Round of Talks for Economic Partnership Agreement

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Georgia kicked off a new round of talks to negotiate an economic partnership agreement(EPA) in Seoul.According to Seoul's trade ministry, about 30 officials from the two sides will hold negotiations for three days from Monday, with a focus on the discussion of details regarding commodities, services and cooperation.The two nations held the first round of official talks in February in Georgia and made progress in negotiations, reaching agreements on many issues.An EPA is a trade agreement that includes the market opening elements of a free trade agreement(FTA) such as tariff elimination, but it is more focused on establishing a mutually beneficial trade network.Georgia, located in the Caucasus region, is considered a key trade hub bridging Asia and Europe, with significant potential for cooperation in supply chains, logistics and tourism.The government expects an EPA with Georgia will expand bilateral cooperation in agriculture, tourism, renewable energy and logistics and also promote its exports to the Caucasus region.