Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea on Monday issued a tentative "special travel advisory" for Iran following heightened tensions in the Middle East.The Level Three travel advisory currently in place for some parts of Iran will remain valid, including Iran's borders with Iraq and Turkey.The special travel advisory, which is equivalent to between level two and level three under the country's four-tier advisory system, is valid for up to 90 days and is issued when there are urgent security risks.A foreign ministry official advised South Koreans to cancel or postpone trips to Iran. For South Koreans residing in the Middle Eastern country, the official advised them to depart to safe regions unless they have to handle urgent duties.