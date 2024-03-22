Ruling and Opposition Parites to Attend Memorial Service Marking 10th Anniversary of Sewol Tragedy

Photo : YONHAP News

Chairs and top officials of the ruling and opposition parties on Tuesday will attend a ceremony commemorating the tenth anniversary of the 2014 Sewol ferry disaster.The leadership of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) and the main opposition Democratic Party(DP), including PPP floor leader Yun Jae-ok and DP floor leader Hong Ihk-pyo, will visit Ansan, Gyeonggi Province to attend the memorial service set for 3 p.m.The leaders and top officials of minor opposition parties, including the Green Justice Party, the New Future Party, the New Reform Party and the Rebuilding Korea Party, will also attend the remembrance event.DP Chairman Lee Jae-myung will miss the event as he has to attend a court hearing for his corruption trial in Seoul.This year commemorates the tenth anniversary of the tragedy, which occurred on April 16, 2014. The ill-fated vessel sank in waters off the country’s southwest coast, claiming 304 lives.Memorial services and various events will be held across the nation on Tuesday in remembrance.