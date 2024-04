Photo : YONHAP News

Israel’s war cabinet is reportedly considering a “painful” retaliation against Iran that does not cause a full-out war.Israel’s Channel 12 news reported that the war cabinet on Monday discussed several options for retaliation against Iran that would be painful but unlikely to trigger a regional war.The report added that the war cabinet is also aiming to choose an option that won’t be blocked by the United States and other allies.The discussion comes after Iran launched an attack on Israel over the weekend with launches of 170 drones, 30 cruise missiles and 120 ballistic missiles.The Israeli military claimed that 99 percent of them were intercepted and caused no significant damage to the country.However, ABC News said that at least nine Iranian ballistic missiles breached Israel’s air defenses and five of them hit the Nevatim Air Base, damaging a C-130 transport aircraft, an unused runway and empty storage facilities.