S. Korea, US, Japan to Hold First Trilateral Finance Ministers' Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea, the United States and Japan will hold their first trilateral finance ministers’ meeting in Washington D.C. on Wednesday.Seoul’s finance ministry said on Tuesday that finance minister Choi Sang-mok will depart for the U.S. later in the day to attend the meeting.The meeting is a follow-up from the trilateral summit at Camp David in August last year, where South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to launch a meeting between their finance ministers.In the upcoming meeting, Choi and his American and Japanese counterparts Janet Yellen and Shunichi Suzuki are expected to discuss trilateral cooperation as a way to contribute to stability in the global economic order.Choi is also scheduled to attend the meeting of finance ministers and central bank deputies of the Group of 20(G20) nations starting Tuesday.The minister will also hold bilateral meetings with his Japanese counterpart and top officials from the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the International Development Bank and global credit appraiser Standard and Poor’s.