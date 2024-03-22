Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

S. Korea, US, Japan to Hold First Trilateral Finance Ministers' Meeting

Written: 2024-04-16 09:56:57Updated: 2024-04-16 09:57:39

S. Korea, US, Japan to Hold First Trilateral Finance Ministers' Meeting

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea, the United States and Japan will hold their first trilateral finance ministers’ meeting in Washington D.C. on Wednesday.

Seoul’s finance ministry said on Tuesday that finance minister Choi Sang-mok will depart for the U.S. later in the day to attend the meeting. 

The meeting is a follow-up from the trilateral summit at Camp David in August last year, where South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida agreed to launch a meeting between their finance ministers.

In the upcoming meeting, Choi and his American and Japanese counterparts Janet Yellen and Shunichi Suzuki are expected to discuss trilateral cooperation as a way to contribute to stability in the global economic order. 

Choi is also scheduled to attend the meeting of finance ministers and central bank deputies of the Group of 20(G20) nations starting Tuesday. 

The minister will also hold bilateral meetings with his Japanese counterpart and top officials from the International Monetary Fund, the World Bank, the International Development Bank and global credit appraiser Standard and Poor’s.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >