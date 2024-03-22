Yoon Vows to Improve Communication with Public

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol addressed the ruling party’s defeat in last week’s general elections, saying that he will boost his communication with the public going forward.Yoon made the statement on Tuesday in his opening remarks in a Cabinet meeting, expressing that he humbly accepts the public sentiment expressed in the parliamentary elections.In the live broadcast of his remarks, Yoon said that he plans to listen to the people more carefully, pledging to take a "humble and flexible stance" down the road.The president added that he has focused on the interests of the nation over the past two years since he took office, but has failed to meet expectations of the public.Yoon explained that while he had set the direction of state affairs and did his best to implement changes, it was not enough to make a tangible difference to the public.The president reaffirmed his commitment to conduct major reforms in the areas of labor, education, pension and the medical sector, while pledging to closely cooperate with the National Assembly to achieve the reforms.Yoon said that the government will communicate more with the assembly and provide a better explanation of the budgets and bills needed to stabilize people's livelihoods.Regarding the heightened tensions in the Middle East after Iran’s attack on Israel, Yoon ordered ministries to make every effort to manage the situation by monitoring supply chains and energy supply.