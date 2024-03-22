S. Korea Strongly Protests Japan's Renewed Claims of Sovereignty over Dokdo

Photo : YONHAP News

The foreign ministry has strongly protested Japan’s renewed claims of sovereignty over South Korea’s Dokdo islets in its latest diplomatic book.In a statement issued in the name of the ministry’s spokesperson on Tuesday, the government said it strongly protests the Japanese government's unjust claims of sovereignty over Dokdo, which is historically, geographically and by international law the territory of Korea.The ministry stressed that such claims by the Japanese government regarding Dokdo will not have any influence on South Korea's sovereignty, calling on Tokyo to immediately withdraw such assertions.The ministry added that it will continue to sternly respond to Japan’s territorial claims.In the 2024 Diplomatic Bluebook released on Tuesday, Japan claimed that Dokdo is the inherent territory of Japan both in light of historical facts and based on international law, calling the islets “Takeshima.” It added that Japan will deal with the issue based on this position.Regarding other disputes between the two nations, Japan has also said it will never accept the South Korean top court's ruling that ordered Japanese firms to compensate South Koreans who were subject to forced labor during Japan's colonial rule of Korea.