Military to Have Suitable Response Posture amid Concerns over Drone, Missile-Led NK Provocation

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid rising concerns that North Korea could conduct a provocation against South Korea similar to that of Iran's drone and missile-led airstrike on Israel, Seoul's military said it has the suitable response posture.At a press briefing on Tuesday, defense ministry spokesperson Jeon Ha-kyu said the South and the U.S. are capable of detecting and intercepting the North's various attacks, including the use of ballistic missiles, as well as conducting an overwhelming strike in emergency.The spokesperson said Seoul is set to establish a stronger and multi-layered defense system by accelerating development of a long-range artillery interceptor system.The existing anti-aircraft defense system is capable of blocking the North's drone and missile attacks.The spokesperson added that the ministry, along with the Joint Chiefs of Staff(JCS), is closely monitoring situations pertaining to the war in Ukraine, the Hamas-Israel war, as well as the recent development between Iran and Israel, while analyzing related combat characteristics.