Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) is set to form a "working-level" emergency steering committee tasked to prepare for a party convention as early as in June following its crushing defeat in last week's general elections.The decision was reached during a general meeting of the PPP's lawmakers-elect for the 22nd National Assembly on Tuesday.Following the meeting, PPP floor leader and acting chief Yun Jae-ok said the participants have agreed for a swift launch of the interim leadership to bring the party together after the election loss.A decision has reportedly been made to hold primaries to elect a new party floor leader under the 22nd Assembly before May 10 at the latest.Attendees at Tuesday's meeting also decided to merge the PPP with its satellite People's Future Party for a combined 108 parliamentary seats under the next parliament.