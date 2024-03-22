Menu Content

Ceremonies Held Nationwide to Remember 304 Victims of Sewol Ferry Disaster on 10th Anniv.

Written: 2024-04-16 15:21:49Updated: 2024-04-16 17:54:04

Photo : YONHAP News

Ceremonies were held across the nation on Tuesday to commemorate the victims of the Sewol ferry disaster, which occurred exactly ten years ago.

A group of bereaved families boarded the Coast Guard's defense ship in the waters off the southwestern Jeolla county of Jindo, the site of the sinking, calling out each name from the list of 304 victims who perished in the disaster, before offering flowers and a silent tribute.

The April 16 Foundation also held a memorial service of its own in Ansan, Gyeonggi Province, with some 35-hundred people attending, including families of the victims, ruling and opposition party members, as well as ministers and government officials of relevant agencies. A large group of the victims were students from Danwon High School, which is located in the city.

A cultural event to commemorate the victims was also held at Mokpo New Port on Tuesday afternoon, where the body of the ill-fated vessel is displayed.

A similar event featuring local artists took place at the May 18 Democracy Square in the southwestern city of Gwangju, and a civilian memorial altar at the plaza will open through Tuesday.
