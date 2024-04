Photo : KBS News

The ruling People Power Party(PPP) has welcomed President Yoon Suk Yeol's remarks at Tuesday’s Cabinet meeting as he promised to carefully listen to the public going forward.PPP chief spokesperson Jung Hee-yong on Tuesday issued a statement, pledging that the ruling party will deliver the unfiltered, raw voices of the Korean public to the president.Jung said the ruling PPP will increase communication channels with the Yoon administration.Summarizing Yoon's remarks as his renewed promise to focus on public livelihoods, the spokesperson said the PPP and the government will turn over a new leaf, focus more closely on people’s livelihoods and better heed public concerns.Earlier on Tuesday, President Yoon addressed the ruling party's election defeat, saying that he and his government will take a humble and flexible stance and carefully listen to the voices of the Korean public.