Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) slammed President Yoon Suk Yeol as he addressed the ruling camp's election defeat during Tuesday's Cabinet meetingDP spokesperson Han Min-soo held a briefing, saying that the president simply disregarded public expectations for a change in his post-election speech.Han argued that the president only laid out excuses as Yoon said that the administration's efforts for the Korean people fell short of generating good results, despite moving in the right direction.Han said rather than taking time for self-reflection, Yoon has declared his intentions to continue to lead without communication.Presiding over a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Yoon promised the public that he would increase communication with the public, saying he had come short of bringing change that can be felt by the public despite setting the right policy direction.