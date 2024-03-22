Seoul Summons Japanese Diplomat to Protest Tokyo's Renewed Claims on Dokdo

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government summoned the deputy chief of mission at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, strongly protesting Japan’s renewed territorial claims over Dokdo.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned Taisuke Mibae, deputy chief of mission at the Japanese Embassy in Seoul on Tuesday to voice its protest and called on the Japanese government to withdraw its false claims. The ministry also emphasized that claims by Tokyo regarding Dokdo would not have any impact on Korea's sovereignty.The ministry earlier issued a statement protesting against the Japanese government's repeated false territorial claims over Dokdo, stressing that the islet is "historically, geographically, and under international law" Korea's territory.The protest comes as Tokyo issued the annual Diplomatic Bluebook on Tuesday claiming that Dokdo is Japanese territory "historically and under international law," and that South Korea is carrying on with its "illegal occupation" of the area.The report also took issue with the South Korean Supreme Court's ruling that ordered Japanese companies to compensate South Korean workers forced into wartime labor during Japan's colonial rule.