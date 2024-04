Photo : KBS News

The nation is set to see fine dust in all regions on Wednesday amid sunny skies and warm temperatures.The National Institute of Environmental Research said Tuesday that fine dust levels are forecast to be “bad” on Wednesday in all parts of the nation.The institute projected such levels will stand at “very bad” tentatively on Wednesday morning in the Seoul metro area as well as Gangwon, Chungcheong and Gyeongsang provinces.Morning lows will stand at five to 13 degrees Celsius, including ten degrees in Seoul while afternoon highs will reach between 18 to 25 degrees, or two to five degrees higher than Tuesday.Between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, the central region, the Jeolla provinces and inland areas of North Gyeongsang Province are projected to see fog with a visibility range of less than 200 meters.