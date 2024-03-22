Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

Former N. Korean Diplomat in Thailand Charged with Evading US Sanctions

Written: 2024-04-17 09:48:07Updated: 2024-04-17 13:43:12

Former N. Korean Diplomat in Thailand Charged with Evading US Sanctions

Photo : YONHAP News

The U.S. Justice Department has indicted a former North Korean diplomat in Thailand on charges of sanctions evasion, conspiracy to commit bank fraud and international money laundering. 

The department said on Tuesday that Ri Myong-ho, a former official at the North Korean embassy in Thailand, arranged for shipments of goods to North Korea using U.S. dollar wire transfers without receiving a license from the U.S. Treasury Department.

According to the indictment, beginning around February 2015, Ri used his position as Third Economic and Commercial Secretary at the embassy to negotiate contracts on behalf of a North Korean company to ship goods into North Korea from Thailand. To do so, Ri utilized multiple front companies and co-conspirators in Thailand and Malaysia.

Matthew Olson, assistant attorney general of the Justice Department’s national security division, said that Ri deliberately circumvented U.S. sanctions by using front companies to deceive American banks as he smuggled goods into North Korea.

Olson added that the department will be relentless in pursuing those who violate sanctions and advance North Korea’s nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >