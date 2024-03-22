Top Office Denies Moon's Aides under Consideration for Prime Minister, Chief of Staff Posts

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office has denied reports that two people known to be close to former President Moon Jae-in are under consideration for the positions of prime minister and presidential chief of staff.The top office said on Wednesday that it has not considered offering positions to former SMEs and Startups minister Park Young-sun or Yang Jung-chul, the former head of the Institute for Democracy, a think tank of the main opposition Democratic Party.Park served as startups minister under the Moon administration, while Yang is known to be one of Moon's closest confidants.Some media outlets reported earlier in the day that President Yoon Suk Yeol is considering appointing Park as prime minister and Yang as his chief of staff.Last week, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, presidential chief of staff Lee Kwan-sup and most senior presidential secretaries tendered their resignations to take responsibility for the ruling party's defeat in the general elections.An official at the presidential office told reporters on Tuesday that the top office cannot make hasty decisions when selecting such important personnel, adding that the decision will take some time.