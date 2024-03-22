Menu Content

Some within PPP Call for Meeting Between Pres. Yoon, DP Chief

Written: 2024-04-17 13:38:24Updated: 2024-04-17 13:54:50

Photo : YONHAP News

Some members of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) are calling for a meeting between President Yoon Suk Yeol and main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung in a show of bipartisan compromise and cooperation.

On a local radio program on Wednesday, PPP Rep. Kwon Young-se expected such a meeting to be actively considered, adding there would be no reason for the president not to meet the opposition chief if it were deemed necessary.

Kwon, who secured his fifth term at the National Assembly in last week's general elections, said the two could meet when there is a need for the opposition's cooperation in handling a bill or to urge the opposition for restraint when it actively demands something. He added a meeting could even take place in late April or late May.

Kim Yong-tae, lawmaker-elect for Gyeonggi's Pocheon-Gapyeong district, remarked on another local radio show that the administration would not be able to proceed with state affairs without bipartisan cooperation, especially after the opposition bloc won 192 out of 300 seats in parliament.

Meanwhile, Kim Chong-in, former general chair of the election committee under Yoon's presidential camp, said on yet another radio show that while he thinks the two-way meeting is necessary at this point in time, what the president himself thinks about it is a separate issue.
